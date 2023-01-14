AARP Addresses frauds, scams, and con artists

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – From draining a victim’s bank account to opening new lines of credit, swindlers have several methods of using your personal information to steal from you!

Join AARP Vermont and Elliott Greenblott, state volunteer coordinator for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, at Neighborhood Connections on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. for a presentation aimed at helping you stay safe from scams and identity theft ruses.

Elliott will address the why, how, and basic defense regarding scams perpetrated over the Internet. This presentation is continuously revised to address the latest cyber threats and addresses how to recognize malicious emails and pop-ups as well as Wi-Fi issues arising from the increased use of tablets and smart phones.

Space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to reserve your seat today.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency, located in Londonderry in The Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.