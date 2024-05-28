A to Z World Food at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you ever get tired of eating the same things? Well, the Springfield Town Library has something exciting for you. It’s called A to Z World Food, and it’s all about trying tasty dishes from around the world.

With A to Z World Food, you can find recipes from 174 countries. That means you can make foods from places like Italy, India, or Mexico, right in your own kitchen. From appetizers to desserts, there’s a recipe for every part of your meal.

A to Z World Food isn’t just about recipes. It also teaches you about food cultures from different countries. You can learn about how people eat in different places, and what makes their food special.

“We think trying new foods is really fun,” says adult services coordinator Tracey Craft. “With A to Z World Food, you can discover delicious dishes from all over the globe.”

A to Z World Food isn’t just for chefs. It’s great for students doing reports, food clubs, and even culinary schools. Plus, you can use it on your phone or tablet, so you can cook from anywhere.

Ready to spice up your meals? Visit the Springfield Town Library’s website today at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org. Click on “Online Resources,” find A to Z World Food, and use your library card to start your culinary adventure with A to Z World Food.