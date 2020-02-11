A step back in time at Taylor Farm

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – They arrived in Subarus and Toyotas with Connecticut and Massachusetts plates, but when they stepped out of their gas-powered cars in hooped skirts and bonnets, they left this century behind.

On Feb. 1, the Steady Habits Travelers convened at Taylor Farm in Londonderry for horse-drawn sleigh rides through the fields and into the woods of the 600-acre property. The group, which has roughly 30 members, gets together every few months to re-enact the lighter side of life in New England, as it was in 1860, just prior to the Civil War.

The term “steady habits” generally refers to people who hail from Connecticut, but as one member of the group explained they chose this name to represent their 19th century moral character and temperate lifestyle. Dressed in period costumes, they gather for activities like ice skating, croquet, and evening parlor games.

Taylor Farm welcomes visitors in the winter for sleigh rides pulled by their Percheron draft horses, and throughout the year for local food, music, educational, and recreation-based entertainment. Visitors are also welcome to peruse their retail shop and say hello to the farm’s horses, cows, goats, chickens, and pigs. Sleigh rides are by reservation only. More information can be found at www.taylorfarmvt.com or by calling 802-824-5690.