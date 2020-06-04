A letter for Meg Hansen for lieutenant governor

Dear Editor,

We are writing this letter as an enthusiastic endorsement of Meg Hansen for lieutenant governor of Vermont. We have known Meg for several years and are impressed with her knowledge of the concerns facing all Vermonters. Meg is a tenacious researcher, a gifted speaker, writer, and an honest and compassionate woman. She will bring these skills and attributes to the job.

Meg will be a staunch advocate for fiscal responsibility and proper constitutional governance in our statehouse. Vermonters will find no greater ally in defending small business, entrepreneurs, economic freedom, and bringing prosperity to Vermont. Meg also understands the importance of self-governance through local democratically elected school boards. Our small rural schools are at the heart of our communities. We have all witnessed the devastating financial and moral effects of Act 46. Meg will fight against the overbearing and unnecessary overreach of an out of control education bureaucracy. Please join us in voting for Meg Hansen in the Republican primary.

Sincerely,

Stuart and Michele Lindberg

Cavendish, Vt.