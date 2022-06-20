A big water wheel arrives in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The slowly turning water wheel, reminiscent of bucolic times past, has always been a popular feature of Weston’s Mill Museum. But after years of service, and sustaining significant ice damage during the winter of 2021-22, the faithful wheel gave up its ghost.

To the rescue came a team of volunteers who ordered a new wheel, deconstructed the old, and assembled and installed the replacement. Weston has a functioning water wheel once again.

The Weston Historical Society and all who visit the Mill Museum are indebted to Al and Dave Peters, Dan Hanenberg, Howie Brosseau, Dave Caplan, and Ron Prouty for their initiative, expertise, and effort.

Stop by and greet Weston’s new “big wheel.”