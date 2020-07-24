Shannon Edwards, public safety information

REGION – The search for escaped inmate Shannon Edwards continued Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at various locations throughout Vermont, including the St. Johnsbury and Middlesex-Waterbury areas.

Further investigation indicates that Edwards poses a potential threat to public safety. Members of the community should keep an eye out for Edwards. Anyone with a possible sighting should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or their local police department.

Edwards is a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information that might be relevant to locating Edwards is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

***Initial news release, 4:20 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020***

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the Northeast Correctional Complex for a report of an escaped inmate. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Shannon Edwards, 35, escaped the facility by scaling an exterior fence.

Troopers checked the area, issued a be on the lookout, and a K9 was deployed to follow the scent trail. Edwards was not located, and is believed to be traveling back to Waterbury, where he is originally from.

Anyone with information as to Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.