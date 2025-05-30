78th annual Chester Alumni Parade

CHESTER, Vt. – Excitement is building as the town gears up for the 78th annual alumni parade, set to take place on June 7. This beloved tradition promises a day filled with nostalgia, community spirit, and fun for all ages.

The festivities begin the night before, at the American Legion, where alumni and residents are invited to gather and kick off Alumni Weekend. This preparade event sets the stage for a weekend filled with camaraderie and celebration.

On parade day, June 7, members of the alumni association will be collecting donations, and encouraging attendees to contribute to the parade and support senior scholarships.

If you are veteran and would like to help lead the parade, please gather on Elm Street by the Chester Town Hall, at 10:30 a.m., to ride in a horse-drawn carriage at the front of the parade. Come be recognized and celebrated for your service. For more information, or to confirm your participation, contact Selina Meisenhelder at 802-376-5007, or Laurie Jackson at 802-356-2603.

The parade itself will begin at 11 a.m., featuring an exciting lineup of fire trucks, police vehicles, the elementary band, and elaborately decorated floats. Spectators can also anticipate a few special surprises that are sure to entertain and delight.

After the parade, the celebration continues with a barbecue at the American Legion, offering alumni and community members a chance to come together, share stories, and enjoy a great meal.

Don’t miss out on this treasured Chester tradition; mark your calendars for June 7, at 11 a.m., and join the fun at the 78th annual alumni parade.