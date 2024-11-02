70th annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 70th annual Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, with an enthusiastic crowd of 500 in attendance. Three-hundred-forty prizes, with values from $15 to $500, were distributed.

The Penny Sale netted over $16,000. Doreen Bolger was the winner of the drawing for the grand prize of $5,000 in cash. In addition, Michelle Ryan was the door prize winner, selected from the grand prize tickets, for $500 in cash.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised over $750,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale. The club annually awards scholarships to Springfield students who are going to college. The total scholarships donations resulting from the Penny Sale exceeds $230,000.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over 1 million members in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.