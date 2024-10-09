SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 70th annual Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield.

As always, there will be over 300 prizes donated by area businesses and individuals to be won. And, as always, each chance at a prize cost only a penny.

There are three prize series – Red, White, and Blue – and each series boasts at least 100 prizes. Each series ticket is a chance to win any of the more than 100 series prizes – a penny per chance. Of course, to increase chances of winning, most people buy several tickets in each series.

Members of the Springfield Rotary Club are out in the community soliciting prizes. They also are selling chances for the penny sale’s grand prize drawing for $5,000 in cash. In addition to the grand prize, the tickets give the holder a chance in the door prize drawing for $500 in cash. Attendees must be present to win the door prize. Grand prize tickets are now available from any Springfield Rotarian, and they will also be available at the penny sale.

The penny sale is the Springfield Rotary Club’s single largest annual fundraiser, raising most of the money that the club returns to the community through scholarships and financial support to community projects and organizations. The club currently awards annual scholarships totaling $6,000 to college-bound Springfield High School seniors. Thanks to the success of past penny sales and their supporters, the Springfield Rotary Club has raised and given back to the community over $600,000.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. Rotary International is an international service organization with over 1 million members in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.