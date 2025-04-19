67th annual Ludlow Rotary Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary Club’s (LRC) 67th annual Penny Sale returns on Saturday, April 26, in the Ludlow Elementary School’s Gymnasium, at 6 p.m.

This will be the 67th edition of this traditional event that features hundreds of prizes donated by area businesses and individuals, plus a raffle. The Penny Sale is free and open to everyone. In addition to the prizes and raffle, refreshments will be available.

Each of three rounds of the Penny Sale includes more than one hundred prizes from various area businesses and individuals. These prizes range in value from $25 restaurant or services gift certificates, to cash, to tools or toys, to ski tickets. Rotary will be giving away over $20,000 in prizes this year, all donated by our local businesses.

Prior to the start of each round, you can buy tickets for a chance to win one or more of those more than 100 prizes. Your tickets are then deposited in a rotating drum, where a ticket is randomly selected as the winner of a specific prize or award. There is even a swap table at the rear of the gym where you can bargain for a different prize with other winners.

The raffle, conducted at the close of the Penny Sale, will offer the following prizes: first prize is $500, second prize is $250, third prize is $150, fourth prize is $100, and fifth prize is $50. You do not have to be there to win one of these raffle prizes but, if you are in attendance, your award is increased by $25.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from LRC members, at portal.clubrunner.ca/2939, or by sending a check to LARCF, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

The proceeds from the Penny Sale help LRC underwrite its annual scholarship program for area graduating high school seniors planning advanced educational programs, as well as funding donations to Ludlow area charitable organizations. Through this program, LRC has awarded more than $271,000 in scholarship awards during the past 23 years. The annual scholarship awards average $12,000.