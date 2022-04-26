64th Annual Penny Sale arrives in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thanks to prizes donated by over 100 area businesses and individuals, the 64th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club, will resume on Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m. in the Ludlow Elementary School’s gymnasium.

The Items being donated will include ski passes, cash, sweatshirts, restaurant gift cards, day or overnight summer camp packages, auto services, microwaves, bicycles, Mary Meyers stuffed animals, plants, ski sweaters, ski coats, hotel stays, a gaming computer, and many other surprising gifts.

The raffle, normally conducted at the close of the Penny Sale, will offer cash prizes. Raffle tickets may be purchased from LRC members, accessing the LRC’s website at www.ludlowrotary.com, or by sending a check to LARCF, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. You do not have to be at the Penny Sale to win one of these raffle prizes but, if you are in attendance, your award will be increased.

The proceeds from the Penny Sale help LRC underwrite its annual scholarship program for area graduating high school seniors planning advanced educational programs. Through this program, LRC has awarded over $150,000 in scholarship awards during the past 20 years. The annual scholarship awards last year totaled $9,000.

The Penny Sale is free and open to everyone. In addition to the prizes and raffle, refreshments will be available. For information or questions call Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000 or Jim Rumrill at 802-228-8866 or email ludlowrotary@gmail.com. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.