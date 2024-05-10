SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m., the Springfield Town Library welcomes New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias for his presentation “400 Miles Down the Connecticut River.”

Join us for an exciting adventure as we embark on a thrilling journey down the beautiful Connecticut River. This in-person event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

New England’s longest river, the Connecticut, is rich in history. Tougias offers a narrated slide presentation that takes the viewer down the entire 410 miles of the river, discussing history from the days of loggers, Indian wars, steamships, and canals. Suggestions for day trips and weekend outings are included.

Tougias is a frequent guest on The Weather Channel, ABC’s 20/20, NPR, and other national TV and radio programs.

This is a Vermont Humanities Council event, hosted by Springfield Town Library. Visit the library’s calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.