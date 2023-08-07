SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Plans for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 39th annual Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show are well underway, and it’s sure to be another wonderful event at Riverside Middle School in Springfield. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The chamber is currently accepting sponsorships – the deadline for Apple Barrel, Golden Apple, and Red Apple level sponsorships to be listed on the iconic red reusable shopping bags, which are distributed to the first 275 families at the event, is Sept. 7. Green Apple and Apple Seed sponsorships will continue to be accepted through the end of September. Sponsoring is a great way to support this wonderful event, which is a longstanding tradition in the community, a fantastic opportunity to get your business name out there, and a way to support the chamber and the ongoing work they are doing to support area businesses and the community. For sponsorship information, please email taylor@springfieldvt.com, or visit www.springfieldvt.com/apple-festival.