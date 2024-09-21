33rd annual Ludlow Chili Cook-off

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) is sponsoring its 33rd annual Ludlow Area Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. The admission price includes chili, bread, ice cream, and cider. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support.

According to Cook-off Chairman Kevin Barnes, the LRC will welcome chili entries from individuals, clubs, and businesses. New and exciting for this year, the serving positions will be randomized.

Plaques and three cash prizes will be awarded in the “People’s Choice” category. First place will receive $200, second place will receive $100, and third place will receive $50. Plaques will be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges Choice, Spiciest, and Team Spirit categories. Judges this year will be police officers from our area, Chief Jeff Billings, Sheriff Ryan Palmer, and trooper Kevin Hughes.

Unless arranged otherwise, participants should deliver their heated chili by 10:45 a.m., set up, and be ready to serve at 11 a.m. There is a small entry fee. Participants will be provided with a table, ladle, and sterno. Chili entrants are asked to provide five gallons of chili for this event, to ensure we have chili to serve to the end. The Ludlow Rotary will provide the servers if you can’t attend, so even if you can’t be there, your chili can still win cash and recognition. Let Barnes know in advance if arrangements are needed to pick up your chili.

If you can’t make chili, you can support our fundraising effort as a sponsor. There are three levels of sponsorship, each named after a hot pepper: Jalapeno Pepper Level, giving you donor recognition on the ballot; Chili Pepper Level, netting you two free event tickets and prominent placement on the ballot; and Cayenne Pepper Level, which includes four free event tickets, prominent placement on the ballot, and social media recognition.

Please mail your name, address, and phone number, along with the chili entry fee or sponsorship fee, to Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund Inc. (LARCF), P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. All entry fees and sponsorships are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or ludlowrotary@gmail.com.