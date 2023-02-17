3000 Children’s Oral Health Kits distributed for National Children’s Dental Health Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. To raise awareness on the importance of teaching good oral habits, Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC) and their Oral Health Coordinator, Marty Hammond, North Star Dental, and the Stratton Foundation teamed up to distribute over 3000 oral health kits to children in the Springfield School District, K-12, PlayWorks Child Center, and K-8 schools in the Stratton Mountain area. Each of the age-appropriate kits contained a toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss. Coloring books were also donated to the dental clinics in Chester and Ludlow.

Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime. With proper care, a balanced diet, and regular dental visits, a child’s teeth can remain healthy and strong.

For more information on National Children’s Dental Health Month visit www.svtahec.org.