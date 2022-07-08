22nd Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital will host its annual Golf Challenge at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Besides the amenities of this beautiful golf course, golfers in this premier tournament receive a box lunch at sign in, participation in course contests, a player gift, a buffet, and an awards ceremony at the end of play.

A and B flights ensure that golfers compete at their own level and increase the number of winning teams. Winning team members will receive a cash prize.

There are hole-in-one prizes on all par three holes, including a new vehicle or $10,000 cash. Participants can compete for the longest putt and straightest drive.

A four-player scramble, the Springfield Hospital Challenge has a 1 p.m. shotgun start with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. The hospital will be following the current State of Vermont, VT Golf Association, and CDC guidelines at the time of the event. Players can enter as a team or as individuals. There is an entry fee for the tournament, with a reduced price for teams of four.

The event offers an opportunity to raise funds for the important services of Springfield Hospital, while also providing valuable exposure for sponsors. Sponsorship packages range in size and value. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to support the Springfield Hospital’s Annual Giving Infusion Pump Campaign.

To enter or sponsor this year’s Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge, visit www.springfieldhospital.org/golf-challenge-2022, or contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or by emailing speplau@springfieldhospital.org.