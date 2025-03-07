SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is hosting the 2025 River Valley Employment Fair on Thursday, April 17, at the Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt., from 3-6 p.m.

This event is a great opportunity for employers to find potential employees, and network with other organizations. Businesses of any size from Vermont and New Hampshire are welcome to participate.

Please visit our website at www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org for more information on registration options and benefits. For more information, contact Amanda Sidler, Springfield Regional Development Corporation, at 802-885-3061 or amanda@springfielddevelopment.org.

Follow our River Valley Employment Fair Facebook page for updates, jobseeker tips and information, and more.

The 2025 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board, in partnership with the River Valley Technical Center, HireAbility, Vermont Adult Learning, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Regional Development Corporation, and the Springfield School District.