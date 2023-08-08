2023 Rockingham Old Home Days a success

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 2023 Rockingham Old Home Days weekend, Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6, was a success, even though thunder storm warnings on Friday canceled the recreation department’s carnival. The First Baptist Church supper and showing of Oppenheimer at the Bellows Falls Opera House were both well attended, and families were out looking for Waldo.

Saturday was a perfect day, with sunshine and a breeze that kept the crowd steady at the Waypoint Center. Festivities began at 7 a.m. with the Bring it Home 5K, hosted by the Bellows Falls Rotary and Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce. Roughly 35 entries were received, and a large group from Westminster Fit Body Bootcamp kept it fun for all. New businesses opened their doors: Bellows Beats and the Little Art Supply Store. The Village Square Booksellers celebrated the end of Where’s Waldo with refreshments and prizes.

By noon, Black Sheep Radio was on site offering music and announcements. 17 vendors were there, including Simone Crosby for Together We Can, Cellular One from Walpole, Daisy’s Candles, Paparazzi Jewelry, and food by Rescue Dawgs, Athens Pizza and Family Restaurant, the Bartonsville Grange, the Moose Lodge 527, and Sis-C’s Dough Boys. FACT TV’s Grandma Kitty was there, and toys on the lawn helped entertain the kids. There were families selling treats and lighted toys, and the Rockingham Recreation Department had cotton candy and provided the Bounce House castle and slide. The Rockingham Free Public Library offered free books from the bibliobike and face painting. The chamber hosted their annual lemonade stand, with special thanks to Kaitlin and Lily Kurkel and Jen, Andy, Kassi, and David for keeping the juice flowing and successful. Star volunteers for the day also included Rana Williams, Stan Talstra, Gary Fox, and Chris Dryden.

12 trucks gave all age kids a thrill to “touch-a-truck.” Tanner from the highway department volunteered his day to bring the loader washed and ready for viewing. Other vehicles included Cota Oil; Dead River Propane; Rockingham, Westminster, and Bellows Falls Fire Departments; Westminster Farms’ tractor; and Long View Forest.

Floyd Lawrence and Intercept started at 2:30 p.m., bringing fans to the Waypoint Center. They know how to entertain, the band’s “stage” on the back of the truck had both smoke and fire, and Lawrence’s granddaughters sang chorus, giving an extra special treat for the crowd on their last set.

MV19 rocked the house despite lead singer Christine Sears breaking her foot that morning. They played three sets, from Fleetwood Mac, The Hollies, and Tom Petty. MV19 kept the crowd entertained through the first few fireworks around 9:20 p.m.

The fireworks display was magic. Thank you Brent Lisai and the team of volunteers for yet another spectacular display.

Mosey Down closed the night’s festivities at PK’s Irish Pub, playing crowd favorites by AC/DC and Pink Floyd, with a guest appearance by Clint Pecor, who rocked Evenflow by Pearl Jam.

On Sunday, Bellows Falls boasted two brunch offerings: PK’s Irish Pub with Crimson and Clover bagels, and at Ciao Popolo, eggs benedict, french toast, and pasta.

The Rockingham Meeting House hosted the 117th annual Pilgrimage. Food and music from 11 a.m. welcomed visitors and locals who roamed the grounds and building. David Deacon provided tales and music, and at 1 p.m. Dennis Montagna highlighted preservation of cemeteries and historic structures, especially that of the Rockingham Meeting House. Walter Wallace, Certified League of Government, shared the historic structures report and plans for preservation efforts for the 100 year restoration of the 1787-1801 building. On Sept. 9 and 10, a graveyard preservation conference will be held at the Rockingham Meeting House. If you are interested in learning about stone restoration, cleaning, conservation, re-setting, and the Rockingham Meeting House cemetery, consider joining. Registration includes breakfast and lunch both days, and a headstone cleaning kit. Visit www.rockinghamvt.org or https://app.box.com/s/72h8qb0grvf9ctm7i1be8mts20oi33al for more information.