2022 Springfield Dam Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is hosting the 16th Annual Dam Run, which will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The four-mile course begins and ends at 335 River Street in Springfield and heads out to Reservoir Road and through the Springfield Dam before heading back to River Street and back to the starting point.

Prior to the race, kids under the age of 15 can participate in our half-mile Fun Run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the Fun Run is free, and each participating child will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a mountain bike, donated by Tygart Mountain Sports.

In addition, every person who participates in the Springfield Dam Run this year will be entered into a raffle for one of several prizes. Following the run, awards and prizes will be announced for the top finishers in each age group.

The Springfield Dam Run’s purpose is to promote an active, healthy lifestyle and provide an opportunity for family and friends to get together and be a part of their local community. Each year, the Dam Run proceeds are donated to a local organization that benefits our community. This year, all proceeds will go toward the Toonerville Trail for upkeep and expansion.

The Dam Run was founded by Joseph Cerniglia Jr. of Springfield, Vt. After going through his own journey from an inactive to active lifestyle, Joe encourages others to begin their own active journey. Joe has gone on to complete significant athletic achievements including a seven-time Ironman finisher, Ironman World Championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and qualified for the Boston Marathon multiple times. His journey proves that it’s not where you start but where you finish. Currently a USAT certified coach, Joe continues to give back to his community through events like the Dam Run.

This event would not be possible without the great support it receives from local businesses and sponsors. If you’re interested in sponsoring the Springfield Dam Run, please email Olivia Satti at osatti@edgarmay.org. Thank you to our sponsors to date: Springfield Medical Care Systems, IVEK Corporation, Lawrence & Wheeler – The Richards Group, HCRS, Wellwood Orchards, Cota & Cota, Muse & Associates, the Melanson Company, and Springfield Moose Lodge 679.

If you would like to register for this year’s event, you can register at Joe’s Discount Beverage or the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, and always online at www.active.com. We are also looking for volunteers to assist EdgarMay staff on race day. If you are interested in volunteering, please email Olivia Satti at osatti@edgarmay.org.

For more information, call the Edgar May at 802-885-2568, or email info@edgarmay.org.