2022 Fall Sports Schedule

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools' athletic department websites.
Friday, Oct. 7 –
Girls Soccer
Rivendell Academy at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Field Hockey
Burr and Burton at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys Football
Stevens High School at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8 –
Boys Football
Spaulding High School at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Rivendell Academy at Bellows Falls, 10:30 a.m.
White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10 –
Boys Soccer
Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fair Haven at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 –
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Conant at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
GMUHS at Sharon Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Otter Valley Union, 4 p.m.
Woodstock Union at GMUHS, 4 p.m.
Leland and Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Field Hockey
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Meet at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 –
Boys Soccer
Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 –
Boys Soccer
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Field Hockey
Woodstock Union High at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rivendell Academy at GMUHS, 4 p.m.
Springfield at White River Valley, 4 p.m.