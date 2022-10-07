2022 Fall Sports Schedule

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Friday, Oct. 7 –

Girls Soccer

Rivendell Academy at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Burr and Burton at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Boys Football

Stevens High School at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 –

Boys Football

Spaulding High School at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Rivendell Academy at Bellows Falls, 10:30 a.m.

White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10 –

Boys Soccer

Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fair Haven at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 –

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Conant at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

GMUHS at Sharon Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Otter Valley Union, 4 p.m.

Woodstock Union at GMUHS, 4 p.m.

Leland and Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Meet at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 –

Boys Soccer

Conant at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 –

Boys Soccer

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Woodstock Union High at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rivendell Academy at GMUHS, 4 p.m.

Springfield at White River Valley, 4 p.m.