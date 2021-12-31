2021 End of the Year Review

JAN. 5 – Westminster considers withdrawing from unified school district

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – An informational School Board meeting was conducted via Zoom, as Westminster residents determine if the town should secede from the merged school district with the towns of Grafton and Athens. Westminster had previously been forced to join the unified Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District in 2018 under Act 46. According to another current Vermont law, it is understood that town residents can vote to withdraw from a merged school district after a one-year period.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JAN. 5 – Cavendish set to go live with their EV charging stations

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish’s new Electric Vehicle Charging Station is expected to be up and running by the end of the week, marking the successful achievement of a five-year goal and offering free electric vehicle charging for at least the first year. The EV charging station, a Level 2 240-volt unit, is installed next to a single designated parking space along the Proctorsville Green on Depot Street and is the pride of the town’s Energy Committee, which includes Board Chair Peter LaBelle, Mary Ormrod, and the late Dan Sullivan.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

JAN. 8 – R.B. Erskine Inc. Farm, Garden & Pet Supply under new ownership

CHESTER, Vt. – R.B. Erskine Inc. has reopened under new ownership. Like many community members, we were surprised and saddened to hear Mike and Catherine’s announcement of their plans to close the store this past spring. “We” are Janessa Purney and Burleigh Sunflower, residents of Bartonsville, Vt., and longtime customers of Erskine’s. We love this store and the community around it and are looking forward to bringing it back to pre-pandemic operations.

JAN. 8 – Independent school renamed Expeditionary School at Black River

LUDLOW, Vt. – Despite the turbulence of 2020, the Black River Independent School Committee remains committed to strengthening the Ludlow community, educationally and beyond. BRISC’s vision for economic vitality offers an emerging model for how to redesign the relationship between local schools, the business community, and taxpayers. We opened our doors tuition-free to 16 students Sept. 8, 2020. We are excited to announce that our second semester will include marketing and branding our revised name: Expeditionary School at Black River.

JAN. 15 – Ludlow Rotary receives 2,000 masks for Covid-19 use

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club received a donation of 2,000 masks for use during the Covid-19 crisis. This is the second round of mask donations by Ted Rossi of the Rossi Family Foundation. According to Kevin Barnes, LRC president, 300 masks will be donated to Mount Holly groups while 800 will go to the town of Ludlow.

JAN. 19 – Rockingham Veterinary Clinic preparing new home on Main Street

CHESTER, Vt. – The Rockingham Veterinary Clinic is finalizing the building and fit out of their new location at the site of the former Zachary’s Pizza in Chester with plans to be opened by early to mid-February.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

JAN. 26 – New plans for Bellows Falls garage project takes shape

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Windham Windsor Housing announced they are altering their plans to restore the former Bellows Falls Garage building located on Rockingham Street. Originally it was believed the estimated cost of restoring the 1920 concrete building would be $9.1 million. However, after having the 27-unit building reassessed as construction companies began bidding on the project, it was determined that the cost will be an estimated $9.9 million.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

FEB. 1 – Bob Miller: It’s been a great run!

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is bittersweet to write my last letter for the paper. As I approach my retirement date of April 30, 2021, I am preparing my staff as well as my community for the transition. On Feb. 1, 2021, I stepped down from my role as publisher and handed the reins over to my entrusted assistant publisher, Shawntae Webb.

By Bob Miller, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

FEB. 1 – Dr. Fauver’s new office opens Feb. 1 in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Dr. Christopher Fauver, DDS is moving his well-respected family and cosmetic dentistry practice to Chester with more room for new technology and special equipment, air filtration and purification system, and expanded services and staff, including trained dental therapy dog Winston.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 2 – Springfield is Vermont’s first town to host automated vehicle testing

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield became Vermont’s first town to accept the testing of automated vehicles on its town roads, after the Springfield Selectboard unanimously voted yes to this new progressive program set in motion by Vermont Agency of Transportation.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

FEB. 7 – Big Eyes Bakery in Ludlow closing in early February

LUDLOW, Vt. – Big Eyes Bakery will be closing its doors for the last time Sunday, Feb. 7, according to the owners Brigid and Paul Faenza, who announced their retirement on social media. The bakery has been in operation in Ludlow since 2014 and is known for their pies, quiche, sausage rolls, and Irish Soda Bread.

FEB. 8 – Bernie memes generate $100k for Parent Child Center Network

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bernie Sanders donated a portion of the money earned from the sales of his inaugural mittens meme merchandise to the Vermont Parent Child Center Network. The VtPCCN is a network of 15 community agencies that are the hub of early childhood services and services for young families across Vermont.

MARCH 6 – Mary Lou Huffling honored for 40 years of volunteer service

LANGDON, N.H. – On March 6, New Hampshire State Representative for Sullivan County District 7, Judy Aron, presented a citation from Gov. Chris Sununu to Mary Lou Huffling, congratulating her on 40 years of volunteer services in her community. Huffling runs the Fall Mountain Food Shelf in Langdon, N.H.

MARCH 8 – Bob Miller presented with Rotary Vocational Service Award

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vocational Service is part of Rotary’s guiding principles and calls on all Rotarians to empower others by using their unique skills and expertise to address community needs while emphasizing integrity and high ethical standards. This month, Ludlow Rotarians surprised Bob Miller of The Vermont Journal and The Shopper with a Vocational Service Award for over 60 years of newspaper service to our communities.

MARCH 16 – Woolson Block commercial space renovations nearly complete

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The nearly two-year renovation of the Woolson Block building, a beautiful three-story brick building located on Main Street in downtown Springfield, is nearly complete. After recently completing the second and third floor residential spaces, which features 15 rental apartments, the remaining street-level commercial space is nearly completed and ready to be utilized.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MARCH 16 – Wooly Mammoth research from Mount Holly dates early bones

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The bones of the world’s first identified wooly mammoth discovered in North American were first discovered in Mount Holly in 1868. Now, a fragment of one of those bones has been carbon-14 dated, proving conclusively that the Mount Holly wooly mammoth lived during the same time period that early humans populated the area – although absolute proof of their interaction at the Mount Holly site is still being researched.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 29 – Green Mountain bags program’s first title

BARRE, Vt. – It was the perennial power against the team seeking its first boys basketball state championship. Green Mountain and Williamstown played every possession as though it meant everything because it did. Green Mountain rode back to Chester with the program’s first title after a grinding 52-51 overtime victory on Sunday night at Barre Auditorium.

By Tom Haley, Rutland Herald

APRIL 6 – Robert S. Adcock named chief executive officer for Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital’s Board of Directors announced that Robert S. “Bob” Adcock, MBA, FACHE, of Wildwood, Mo., has been named its new chief executive officer.

APRIL 20 – Rockingham Roasters opens on the Square

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A new café and coffee roastery called Rockingham Roasters, located on the Square in Bellows Falls, opened its doors for business. Owned and operated by Jennifer Gurley, the cafe is located at 3 Rockingham Street. The space was previously occupied by the internet provider, Sovernet, before Jennifer purchased the historic building, built in 1890, three years ago.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

APRIL 26 – Ludlow plants new tree in Veterans Memorial Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with his promise when the historic old maple was removed last year, Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy witnessed the planting of a replacement maple tree in the park. As the tree planting was being finalized, Murphy observed, “In a few years this tree will begin to grow and show the wonderful foliage that we all remember from the historic tree it replaces.”

MAY 1 – Chloe Jerman-Brown crowned 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion Queen

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion took place at the Springfield Community Players Theater, under Covid guidelines, Saturday, May 1, and Chloe Jerman-Brown was announced as this year’s queen. She was escorted by Harry Valentin. Members of her court were selected and they are Anna Church, Skyler Congdon, Jordan Noyes, and Hannah Hallock.

MAY 3 – Construction season underway in our region

REGION – Construction season is off to a noticeable start this spring. On May 3, preparation began for repaving and bridge replacement projects along Route 11 from Chester to Springfield, continuing along Route 106 to the intersection of Route 10, following Route 10 all the way to the intersection of Route 103 in Chester.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

MAY 4 – Westminster reestablishes independent school district

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After being mandated by the Vermont Board of Education in 2018 to merge with the towns of Grafton and Athens and form an elementary “union school district” under Act 46, the state board has now voted to approve Westminster’s plan to reestablish its own school district.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MAY 8 – Chester American Legion starts weekend outdoor market

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 8, a new outdoor marketplace of vendors offering everything from handmade crafts, jewelry, and clothing to children’s books, baked and farm goods opened in the field next to Chester’s American Legion Post 67 on Route 103. The opening morning, with about 25 eager vendors, was in the high 50s, dreary and overcast, and more than one person said, “At least it’s not raining.”

By Bill Lockwood, The Vermont Journal

MAY 11 – Chester Annex offers new shopping experience in town

CHESTER, Vt. – An innovative business model has opened on Chester’s historic green. Faced with an empty building after the pandemic, Sharon Baker decided to try something very cutting edge for this little village. Dividing the space into five mini retail operations accomplished two things. It was a way to cut the fixed cost for each start-up business by 75% and allow the creation of a retail mall effect under one roof.

MAY 18 – RC racing bringing together community with a track at Greven Field

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Robert Glidden, Deputy Fire Chief of the Proctorsville Fire Department, has turned a hobby that he started enjoying with his son Miles around Christmastime into a project that is bringing community members, both old and new, together. The hobby is remote control truck or vehicle racing and has culminated into an organized Facebook group “Proctorsville VT RC Club” with 135 members and the building of a track at Greven Field.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

MAY 28 – JC’s Market opens Memorial Day Weekend

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – JC’s Market and Deli, located in on Main Street in North Springfield, will host their grand opening Friday, May 28. A month earlier, the new owners, the Claflin Family, announced the purchase of the former Morse’s Market property on Facebook and the community buzz was instant. John Claflin, his wife Joey, and their two daughters Taylor, 15, and Gracie, 12, are excited to bring this family business into town.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Shopper

JUNE 4 – Shear Beauty Salon now open in Woolson Block

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Since it opened June 4, Shear Beauty Salon in downtown Springfield has hit the road running. Owner Daryl Turner has been in the salon business for 15 years at a local salon, but last December she decided she was ready to set out on her own. Now, half a year later, she has opened her chic space as the first business in the newly remodeled Woolson Block.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

JUNE 10 – Springfield Food Co-op opens their new location

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Food Co-op officially opened their new store June 10, moving from their location on River Street to their updated and larger store at 6 Main Street in downtown Springfield. The new building offers a larger selection of their great products and pre-made foods, as well as an outdoor seating area.

JUNE 11 – Bellows Falls Opera House enjoys successful reopening

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The historic Bellows Falls Opera House, which had been closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic for the past 15 months, recently reopened its doors, June 11, on the Square in Bellows Falls and is officially making a comeback!

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JUNE 14 – Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal, lifts all state Covid-19 restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott announced June 14 that 80.2% of Vermont’s eligible populations have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first state to reach this major milestone. Gov. Scott also announced he has rescinded all state Covid-19 restrictions.

JUNE 20 – Bellows Falls Alumni Association Court

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls High School Alumni Association was not able to have a traditionally Alumni Weekend in 2021. However, they were able to crown a queen as selected by her 2021 classmates. This year’s queen is Emma Graham. Her court includes Olive Pinette, Mary-Elizabeth Rawling, Isabel Stack, and Sydney Bazin.

By Doug MacPhee

JULY 7 – Rockingham Selectboard makes decision on Depot Street Bridge

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 7, the Rockingham Selectboard passed the motion 3-2 to choose the option for an off-alignment bridge with removal of existing concrete Depot Street Bridge and an added pedestrian bridge. Elijah Zimmer, Rick Cowan, and Bonnie North voted for it, with Chair Peter Golec and Susan Hammond against.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

JULY 13 – Divided Sky Foundation gets DRB approval for addiction rehab facility

LUDLOW, Vt. – Divided Sky Foundation’s proposed 40-bed substance use treatment facility, at the former Green Mountain at Fox Run location, has been granted approval by Ludlow’s Development Review Board. Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, founder of Divided Sky Foundation, had selected the Ludlow location saying that Windsor leads the area in overdose deaths, and that Vermont is 11th in the nation in overdose rates.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

JULY 19 – Amtrak returns to Bellows Falls after pandemic suspension

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After being suspended March 26, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic Amtrak’s Vermonter resumed its two daily stops, one southbound at 12:30 p.m. and one northbound at 5:26 p.m. in Bellows Falls Monday, July 19. The train connects Washington, D.C. with Essex Junction, Vt., and many stops in between. When asked about the train’s importance to the town and the region, Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox said, “It’s huge.”

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

JULY 20 – Weston Playhouse reimagines the theater experience with “An Iliad”

WESTON, Vt. – “An Iliad,” starring David Bonanno in what is essentially a one-man show, combines the actor’s gripping intensity, effectively simple lighting and set design, and an open-sided tent locale, for an incredibly unique and intimate theatrical experience to herald Weston Playhouse’s return to live performance at their Walker Farm location.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

JULY 27 – Dufresne named as CEO of Springfield Medical Care Systems

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Medical Care Systems Board of Directors has announced that Joshua Dufresne has been officially named as Chief Executive Officer. Dufresne has served as the acting CEO since 2019 and has been with SMCS since 2006.

JULY 28 – Depot Bridge gathering celebrates Streetscapes permanent flower boxes

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish residents gathered at Depot Bridge Wednesday afternoon, July 28 for a joint event that acknowledged those who supported the six-year bridge replacement project and to recognize Cavendish Streetscapes and their permanent flower boxes that will continue to beautify both sides of the bridge.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

JULY 30 – Free Blockbuster at Tacos Tacos

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, July 30, 2021, Tacos Tacos launched their Free Blockbuster movie library at 1 Lamere Square. The new display has all the nostalgia of the old Blockbuster experience, complete with movie theater candy and the classic sign.

AUG. 3 – Grand opening of Ludlow’s new dog park

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Dog Park grand opening was held Tuesday, Aug. 3 under sunny skies. The project was the brainchild of former Ludlow Recreation Committee Chair Sue Pollender and took about 18 months to get to fruition.

AUG. 28 – Best of Vermont Festival enjoys a successful first year

LUDLOW, Vt. – Intermittent rain didn’t dampen the crowd attending the first year of the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, which drew over 5,000 visitors over the course of the festival’s two days. Organized by the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event featured nearly 60 vendors, six bands providing live music throughout the festival, special performances and activities, and demonstrations by vendors.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

SEPT. 11 – American Legion Post 67 observes 20th anniversary of 9/11

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 11, Chester American Legion Post 67 held a memorial service in observation of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Fire Departments from Chester, Ludlow, Springfield, and Weston, as well as Chester Police and Ambulance were in attendance. The Chester Boy Scouts were also present.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

SEPT. 11 – Ludlow, surrounding towns commemorate 20-year anniversary of 9/11

LUDLOW, Vt. – Under bright bluebird skies Saturday morning, reminiscent of that morning 20 years before on Sept. 11 in 2001 in New York City, the Ludlow American Legion, along with Police, Ambulance, and Fire Departments from several surrounding towns, gathered before local residents to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on what we simply refer to now as 9/11.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

SEPT. 14 – Ludlow Rotary memorialized Bob Kirkbride

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary Club recently unveiled a beautiful 15-foot street clock at the corner of Main and Elm streets in memory of longtime Ludlow resident and Rotarian of 60-plus years Bob Kirkbride who died in March 2020 at age 93. The street clock, made by Electric Time Company Inc. of Medfield, Mass., was designed by the club and was placed on town of Ludlow property with the blessing of the Ludlow Village Trustees.

SEPT. 16 – State’s $3.7 million award moves Jones & Lamson demolition forward

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott visited Springfield Thursday, Sept. 16 for a special announcement of $25 million in state funding for the remediation and redevelopment of brownfield sites in the state. The press event took place in front of the boarded up entrance to the Jones & Lamson building, which is scheduled for demolition starting in early October.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Shopper

SEPT. 18 – Chester Festival on the Green welcomes the beginning of autumn

CHESTER, Vt. – A number of vendors, exhibitors, and performers enjoyed a large crowd of all ages and two beautiful early fall days, Sept. 18 and 19, for the return of the Chester Festival on the Green.

By Bill Lockwood, The Vermont Journal

SEPT. 23 – “Call to Duty” Star Hotel fire documentary premieres at Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Sept. 23, FACT TV in Bellows Falls premiered its excellent new documentary film “Call to Duty” before a large, enthusiastic, and receptive crowd at the Bellows Falls Opera House. The documentary is a remembrance of the tragic Star Hotel fire of Dec. 29, 1981.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

SEPT. 26 – Chester’s public safety building hosts an official open house

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Fire, Ambulance, and Police departments hosted an open house at their new public safety building on Sunday, welcoming approximately 150 Chester residents to tour the new facility, meet and mingle with Chester’s first responders, and enjoy free barbecue.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

SEPT. 29 – Joint Board discusses the demolition of 66 Atkinson Street building

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Bellows Falls Trustees and Rockingham Selectboard in a Joint Board meeting discussed demolition of 66 Atkinson St. Built in 1835 as the Methodist Church and locally known as the YMCA, the building was recently pursued by Northern Heritage Mills. At the end of September, Municipal Manager Scott Pickup was told they did not have the funds.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

OCT. 12 – Large number of tasters drawn to Ludlow Rotary Chili Cook-Off

LUDLOW, Vt. – Whether it was the peak of the foliage season, the lure of a non-Covid event, or the aroma of multiple chilies in the autumn air, an exceptionally large number of the area residents and visitors made their way through the 25-plus chili offerings of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off.

OCT. 16 – Southern Vermont Flannel Festival welcomes autumn to Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce’s second Southern Vermont Flannel Festival was held last Saturday and Sunday at Rockingham Hill Farm on Meeting House Road in Rockingham. Intended to celebrate community and welcome autumn, as well as the beautiful Vermont fall foliage, it featured live music by a number of performers, a corn hole tournament and pie bake off, craft beer and other spirits, pumpkins, and food, crafts, and other vendors.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

OCT. 19 – Brown Fuller Memorial Park dedicated to fallen firefighters

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Brown Fuller Memorial Park, a newly renovated park on the Square in Bellows Falls, was recently completed and dedicated to honor the lives of Terry Brown and Dana Fuller, who tragically lost their lives fighting a fire at the Star Hotel in December of 1981. A modest park had already existed at the site of the hotel fire for many years, which included two memorial benches to honor the fallen heroes. However, the newly renovated and expanded park includes two impressive sculptures of firefighter gear and a fresh balsam fir tree, which will also be the village’s community Christmas tree moving forward.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

OCT. 21 – GMUSD board eliminates mascot logo, keeps name

CHESTER, Vt. – During their Oct. 21 meeting, the Green Mountain Unified School District board voted 7 to 2 to eliminate the Green Mountain Union High School mascot, specifically the Indian head iconography, but still retain the name “Chieftains” for their sports teams. The two no votes were both Cavendish representatives.

NOV. 2 – Ludlow votes retail cannabis down Tuesday

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow’s special informational meeting to discuss the future of adult cannabis retail sale in town drew a large crowd of approximately 80 people Monday, Nov. 1, in anticipation of the vote on whether Ludlow should opt-in to allow sales of cannabis. At the polls on Tuesday, the vote on whether to allow retail cannabis in Ludlow was defeated by a margin of 17 votes.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

NOV. 8 – Springfield Selectboard will put retail cannabis option before voters

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 8, the Springfield Selectboard voted 3 to 2 to bring the question of retail cannabis in Springfield before the voters in March 2022 at the annual town meeting.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Shopper

NOV. 13 – Bellows Falls captures Division II crown

RUTLAND, Vt. – The top-seeded Bellows Falls football team challenged No. 2 Mount Anthony to stop the Terriers’ run game in Saturday’s Division II state championship game at Rutland’s Alumni Field and the Patriots just couldn’t do it. Bellows Falls rode its dominant rushing attack to a D-II state title, beating MAU 57-35 for the Terriers’ first title in five years. Bellows Falls finished the season with a spotless 11-0 record.

By Adam Aucoin, Eagle Times

NOV. 15 – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy announces retirement

MONTPELIER, Vt. – At a press conference at the Statehouse Monday morning, Senator Patrick Leahy announced that he w ill be retiring from office at the end of his current term. His retirement will mark the end of a long and distinguished Senate career, which began in 1974, when he became the first Democrat and youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont.

DEC. 3 – Rockingham Window Dressers was big success

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Energy Committee’s first Window Dressers community build for the greater Rockingham area was a huge success. Together over 50 community members finished 188 window inserts for 22 households. These interior storm windows are now saving energy, helping keep those homes warmer, and brought people together for a sense of community, collaboration, and achievement.

DEC. 7 – Ludlow Selectboard approves town-wide mask mandate

LUDLOW, Vt. – During their Monday, Dec. 7 meeting, the Ludlow Selectboard approved a town-wide mask mandate, termed a “rule,” effective immediately, requiring all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at locations that are open to the public in the town and village in order to prevent and mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect the public health and safety of the town of Ludlow.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 12 – Cavendish Historical Society leads a Christmas Ghost Walk

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Cavendish Historical Society’s Margo Caulfield led about 20 brave and adventurous souls on a Christmas Ghost Walk during the evening of Sunday, Dec. 12. The walk started near the Proctorsville green and stopped at several noteworthy ghost-hosting homes along Route 131 and Depot Street, and ended with a bonfire on the grounds of the Golden Stage Inn – one of the most well-known and documented haunted inns in Vermont.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 13 – Cavendish approved mask mandate, “rule” for indoor public locations

CAVENDISH, Vt. – At their Dec. 13 meeting, the Cavendish Selectboard adopted a townwide mask mandate, termed a “rule,” requiring that all individuals within Cavendish and Proctorsville wear face coverings indoors while in locations that are open to the public. The board adopted the guideline as a rule, not an ordinance, so it cannot be repealed by petition.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 31 – It’s New Year’s Eve. Goodbye, 2021. Hello, 2022!