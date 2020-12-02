2020 Old House Award winners announced

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission has announced 2020 Old House Awards winners.

These annual awards sponsored by the commission are designed to recognize property owners in the town of Rockingham who are maintaining and restoring their historic homes and commercial and industrial buildings. Eligible properties are older homes and businesses that have been renovated, painted, or otherwise enhanced on the exterior in the past five years. Brass plaques are distributed to the winners.

This year’s winners are:

Susan F. Allen and Jill A. King, owners of 24 South St., Bellows Falls. The home is a Queen Anne Victorian built in 1913.

Rebecca and Matthew Allen, owners of 116 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. The home is a country cottage built in 1880.

Charles and Tina Niedbala, owners of 52 Griswold Dr., Bellows Falls. The home is a mid-century modern built in 1958.

Raymond and Virginia Massucco, owners of 90 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. The commercial property of a classic 19th-century design was built circa 1800 and expanded in 1890.

Robert McBride, owner of 95-99 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls. A multi-family residential property originally built circa 1820 in a Cape Cod style with vernacular add-ons.

Those with properties receiving honorable mention by the commission are Jennifer Gurley of Rockingham Roasters, 3 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls; the Wallace Family, 10 Grove St., Saxtons River; John and Leslie Marston, Leslie’s the Tavern at Rockingham; and Jayson and Marcie Dunbar, 19 South St.

Traditionally the Historic Preservation Commission hosts an awards ceremony to publicly celebrate restoration and conservation efforts in the town of Rockingham. Due to Covid restrictions the 2020 gathering will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

For more information about the Old House Awards, contact Walter Wallace, town historic preservation coordinator, at clg@rockbf.org.