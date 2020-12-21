2020 Christmas Eve services

ECCO collaborative Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., members of United Church of Ludlow, the First Congregational Church UCC of Springfield, the United Church of Bellows Falls UCC, the Grafton Community Church, and the Acworth Congregational Church will each contribute a scripture reading and Christmas music in a virtual service. The service will be broadcasted on Fact TV, Okemo Valley TV, and SAPA TV as well as the churches website.

ASCUTNEY

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service outside the Brownsville Community Church at 7 p.m. The service will include special music from guest Ben Fuller and more. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch.

BELLOWS FALLS

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Join us for Lessons and Carols Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Holy Eucharist will be celebrated so you’re encouraged to join us by bringing “Communion to your table.” Bring a piece of bread, roll, or a donut, and a small portion of wine or grape juice and participate in the Great Thanksgiving. Email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com to be invited into the service.

LONDONDERRY

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

The Christmas Eve service will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. at www.firstbaptistslondonderryvt.org/streaming-worship.html. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

A Christmas Eve service will be prerecorded and available to view Dec. 24 after 5:30 p.m. Go to www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org for the video.

LUDLOW

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

There will be socially distanced Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 p.m. Masses will also be broadcast live to the Parish Hall via a closed-circuit television. For more information, go to www.okemovalleycatholicparishes.com or call 802-228-3451.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

We will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. on the green. Please wear a mask. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.

SPRINGFIELD

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, we will host a series of family friendly outdoor Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. These outdoor services will allow for social distancing. Please wear a mask. At each service there will be a live nativity scene, the singing of hymns, and a service of lighting candles. Join us as we celebrate the light and love of Jesus.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

On Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., join us for “Stories and Carols” Christmas Eve Service with Rev. Mellen Kennedy, Rev. Will Hunter, Julane Deener, and the virtual choir. Come ready to sing all your favorite carols. Please bring a candle for a candle lighting ceremony. Stay for a virtual social hour. We’re delighted that members of the Weathersfield Center Congregation will be joining us. Please join us via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6130779853.

WALPOLE, N.H.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

The Christmas Eve service will be 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, go to www.stjohnswalpole.org.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

The Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For links and more information, go to www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalWalpoleNH.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

We invite you to “In the Christmas Spirit” Christmas Eve service beginning at 5 p.m. via Zoom. We encourage participants to have a candle to light during the singing of “Silent Night.” For links and updates, go to www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.