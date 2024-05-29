18th annual Springfield Dam Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is hosting the 18th annual Dam Run, which will take place on Saturday, June 8. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The four-mile course begins and ends at 335 River Street in Springfield. The race will progress north on River Street until Reservoir Road. Participants will then turn right onto Reservoir Road until they reach Dam Crest Road, where they will cross the North Springfield Dam. They will continue onto Maple Street, and follow Route 10 south back to River Street.

Prior to the race, kids under the age of 13 can participate in our half-mile Fun Run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the Fun Run is free, and each participating child will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a mountain bike.

In addition, every person who participates in the Springfield Dam Run this year will be entered into a raffle. Following the run, awards and prizes will be announced.

The Springfield Dam Run’s purpose is to promote an active, healthy lifestyle, and provide an opportunity for family and friends to get together and be a part of their local community. Each year, the Dam Run proceeds are donated to a local organization that benefits our community.

The Dam Run was founded by Joseph Cerniglia Jr. of Springfield, Vt. After going through his own journey from inactive to active, Joe encourages others to begin their own active journey. Joe has gone on to complete significant athletic achievements, including being a seven-time Ironman finisher, Ironman World Championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and qualifying for the Boston Marathon multiple times. His journey proves that it’s not where you start, but where you finish. Currently a USAT-certified coach, Joe continues to give back to his community through events like the Dam Run.

This event would not be possible without the great support it receives from local businesses and sponsors.

If you would like to register for this year’s event, you can register at Joe’s Discount Beverage or the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, and always online at www.active.com. We are also looking for volunteers to assist Edgar May staff on race day.

For more information, call Edgar May at 802-885-2568 or email info@edgarmay.org.