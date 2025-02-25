18th annual Cabin Fever Supper in Westminster West

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – We are all in need of connections. Come join your friends for a fun evening of friendship, stories of past years, and the importance of simply gathering together as neighbors, at the Congregational Church of Westminster West, on Saturday, March 8, from 5:30-8 p.m., for our 18th anniversary of Maple and Mud. As always, this will be a family-style meal, with food provided by Sharon Boccelli, formerly of Boccelli’s on the Canal in Bellows Falls. Dinner will be vegetarian minestrone soup, antipasto of local and imported cheese and olives, chicken braciolettini, pasta with slow home-cooked Italian red sauce, and Italian cookies. The pasta will have both a vegetarian variety and meatballs available, as well as a gluten-free pasta option. Cost is a sliding scale. You may bring your own wine.