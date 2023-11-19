SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., join Howard Coffin at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation of “1800 and Froze to Death.”

1816 has long been known as the year without summer. Vermonters still call it “1800 and Froze to Death,” a year of frosts every month, dark skies, and mysterious lights that caused a widespread belief that a higher power was displeased. In this talk, historian Howard Coffin includes scores of anecdotes on the dark year of failed crops, scarce food, and religious revival. The horrible weather also came in the aftermath of the War of 1812, which produced shortages and an economic crisis. Vermonters coped with the cold year with neighbors helping neighbors. However, some greedy merchants sought to exploit shortages by charging higher and higher prices.

This is a Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Springfield Town Library, located at 43 Main Street.