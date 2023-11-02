Featured pet: Zero

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Not only is Zero handsome, but he is one smart cookie! This boy knows sit, lay down, and paw. He walks well on the leash as well. Zero is a sweet boy that does lack some confidence. This 1-year-old has been nothing but a gentleman. He is very clean in his kennel. He does sometimes like to sing and can be quite vocal when he plays with other dogs. He does well with other dogs, and lived with a dog in his previous home. He was friends with the kitties in his previous home too. Zero would do best in a home with teens and up as he was overwhelmed by the 6-year-old child in his previous home.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org