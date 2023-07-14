SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you have been thinking about adding a cat, dog, puppy, kitten, or rabbit to your home, now is the time! Springfield Humane Society has teamed up with Bissell Pet Foundation for their Clear the Shelter Event. This event will be from July 6-29. All cats and dogs seven months and up are only $50, all kittens six months and less are $50 off, all puppies six months and less are $100 off, and all rabbits have no fee! Due to being short staffed and preplanned vacations, we are open by appointment only with approved adopters. To get approved go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. For any questions call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org