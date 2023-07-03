Emmett is a handsome, 13-year-old kitty looking for a loving home. This sweet boy loves to eat, talk, and hang out with people! He does not do well with other cats, but is great with dogs. Emmett is playful, but also enjoys a long nap. He would do well in just about any home. If this sensational senior is the guy for you, call 802-885-3997 for more information, or fill out an application online at www.spfldhumane.org. The humane society will have a cat-only spay and neuter clinic on Aug. 22.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org