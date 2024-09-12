100 years young

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dorothy “Dottie” Pease of Springfield, Vt., celebrated 100 on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Dottie and her twin sister were the first twins to be born at Springfield Hospital.

Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center activities director Kara Greene asked the community to mail birthday cards to the facility, with a goal of getting 100 cards for Dottie’s 100 years around the sun. Dottie joyfully received 125 cards that now decorate the walls of her room.

Greene thanked the “entire community and beyond” for their thoughtful cards and gifts. She also thanked Bright Beginnings Child Care Center for visiting Dottie with their handmade cards, and Kristen Merrow of Hugging Bear Inn for donating 100 teddy bears and a 100-year celebration bear.

Dottie “enjoyed all the love and cupcakes, and had a fabulous day” surrounded by family and friends, said Greene.