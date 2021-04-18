Webinar addresses garden insects and diseases

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Curious if that insect in your garden is friend or foe? Or what disease may be affecting the leaves of your favorite landscape plant?

On May 15, Ann Hazelrigg will share information on beneficial insects, pests, and plant diseases commonly found in gardens and landscapes in spring. She also will talk about integrated pest management, a best approach pest control strategy involving the use of cultural, physical, and mechanical controls with chemical pesticides only used as a last resort.

The session will take place via Zoom from 9-10:30 a.m. It is free to master gardeners, interns, students, and alumni of the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener Program as well as grade K-12 and college students. Donations will be accepted from the general public. To register, go to www.go.uvm.edu/garden-insects.

Hazelrigg is the director of the UVM Plant Diagnostic Clinic and the UVM Extension Community Horticulture programs. She also works with the Vermont IPM Program and the Vermont Pesticide Education and Safety Program. Her ongoing research addresses important disease issues in Vermont and New England crops.

The webinar is hosted by the Windham and Windsor County chapters of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and the Rockingham Free Public Library.

For questions, contact Cindy Heath at cindy.heath@uvm.edu or 603-543-1307. To request a disability-related accommodation, please contact her by April 30.