Weatherization campaign kicks off, motivating Vermont to outsmart winter

REGION – Leaves are changing and temperatures are dropping. Winter is coming, and now is the time to think about how to save energy, money, and the planet during the heating season.

The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services providers and clean energy champions, works each fall to raise awareness of the need to weatherize and helps connect Vermonters with tools and resources to save.

Ways to save

There are several offers available to customers to help them outsmart winter and reduce their carbon footprint:

Get $100 back for completing three qualifying DIY weatherization projects,

Up to $3,000 off comprehensive weatherization projects from Efficiency Vermont, and up to $3,500 from VGS,

Up to $650 off ductless heat pumps,

Financing options starting at 0% interest.

Local utilities also offer incentives that can help customers reduce the amount of fossil fuel they need to keep their homes warm. Contact your local utility to find out how they can help you save.

Income-eligible families may also qualify for free whole-home weatherization service, through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

Ways to learn

In addition to tips and tools available at www.buttonupvermont.org, Vermonters can also participate in educational weatherization events online and in person.

Weatherization Wednesday is where you can get all the tips and energy expertise you need to weatherize your home. Each Wednesday in October, Button Up Vermont will host a live Q&A session on Facebook and Zoom.

Local in-person events in participating Button Up partner communities cover a range of topics, from heat pumps to whole home insulation. A full schedule of events is available online.

According to a report by Energy Action Network, thermal energy – energy used to heat buildings – accounts for more than one-third of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. Weatherization will play a key role in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector, combined with switching heating sources from fossil fuels to cleaner technologies like advanced wood heat and high efficiency cold climate heat pumps.

“We’re excited to spread the word about weatherization, and work with local communities to help people take steps toward making their homes more affordable and comfortable, while helping reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Becca White, Button Up Vermont coordinator for Efficiency Vermont. “Whether it’s making DIY improvements, signing up for a free energy savings kit, taking advantage of the many incentives offered for cold climate heat pumps, or participating in an event to learn more about weatherization, we urge Vermonters to take at least one step to save heat, save money, and reduce carbon emissions this fall.”

Button Up Vermont is a statewide effort to cut energy use and keep families warm and healthy. Partner organizations include utilities, regional planning commissions, nonprofits, and weatherization agencies. Visit www.buttonupvermont.org/partners for a complete list of partners and more information about the effort.

For more information, contact Efficiency Vermont at 888-921-5990 or visit www.efficiencyvermont.com.