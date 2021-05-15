Wardsboro Library annual Memorial Weekend plant sale

WARDSBORO, Vt. – The Friends of the Wardsboro Library is sponsoring its annual Memorial Day weekend plant Sale Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 170 Main Street. Admission and parking are free, and the event will be held rain or shine. The annual plant sale is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Wardsboro Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the Wardsboro Public Library.

A large variety of hearty perennials, colorful annuals, shrubs, Gilfeather turnip seedlings, vegetables, and herbs will be available for purchase. While you are shopping, enter a raffle of select garden-related prizes. Winners will be announced at the close of the sale.

This year, the Friends are also running their Best Ever Raffle. This is your chance to win a holiday quilt, hand-crafted by Carol Steiner. Purchase raffle tickets at the sale, during library hours, or print your own at www.friendsofwardsborolibrary.org. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Gilfeather Turnip Festival in October 2021. The winner need not be present.

The event will follow current Vermont Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines. Call 802-896-3416 or go to www.friendsofwardsborolibrary.org for more information.