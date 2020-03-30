Tree and Shrub Sale order deadline extended to April 8

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Townscape has extended the deadline for ordering this year’s Tree and Shrub Sale choices from April 1 to April 8. CT’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale provides landowners with the opportunity to beautify their own properties with good-size, proven specimens at below regular retail prices while supporting CT’s civic projects. The four specimens offered this year are a Pagoda Dogwood tree and three shrubs: Winterberry, Little Quick Fire Hydrangea, and Aronia melanocarpa, Low Scape Mound. All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, sport colorful blossoms or berries, and offer multi-season interest. Most are native, and all appeal to pollinators and birds. Any one of these plants would make a wonderful present for Mother’s or Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, housewarming celebrations, and so on.

To take advantage of the sale, orders must be placed and paid for by April 8 – although the order form will state the original deadline of April 1. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents but will have to pick up the plants at Sunshine Acres Nursery at 1824 Route 11E in Chester after email notification. The expected time for pick-up is the first week in May.

For an informative and colorful order form that gives photos and details about the plants, their prices, and where to send the check and order form, please visit www.ourchester.org or www.chestervt.gov/chester_townscape.html to download the form. For more information, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.