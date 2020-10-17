Tips for fueling up for outdoor fall chores

StatePoint – Along with the fall season comes a range of outdoor chores for homeowners nationwide, from clearing trees and branches after wicked weather strikes to gathering autumn leaves. Here are a few things to consider as you go about fueling your chainsaws, leaf blowers, and other lawn care equipment.

Proper fuel storage

If you have messy or bulky fuel containers, it’s time for an update. Proper fuel storage can make the task of fueling equipment safer, cleaner, and ultimately more efficient and affordable. For starters, be sure to purchase only fuel containers approved by federal or state authorities that have a flame mitigation device and a child safety feature.

Then, consider ease of use. The best containers not only exceed recognized safety standards, they help you avoid messy, costly spills. To that end, look for a user-controlled flow valve.

Proper fuel

While you’re updating your fuel containers, be sure to restock your fuel too. Keep in mind that fuel sitting unused for many months should be safely discarded, as gas components can deteriorate over time. Changing gasoline out with the seasons keeps it fresh.

Having plenty of fuel on hand is not only a key element to powering through yard work and chores, but an important part of extreme weather preparedness. During power outages and in the aftermath of storms, you’ll be able to fuel generators, chainsaws, and other gas-powered equipment without worrying about your supply. So don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast to stock up on this essential.

This fall, equip your shed or garage with the fuel and fuel storage solutions you need for a safe and productive season.