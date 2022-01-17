The Nature Museum offers webinar on invasive species

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Nature Museum is offering a webinar, “Invasive Snake Worms – Why Care and What To Do?,” on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Healthy soils are key to our healthy landscapes, farms, and gardens. In this webinar, Dr. Josef Görres will inform us about the emerging threat that invasive snake worms pose to our soils and what we can do to be vigilant soil stewards to face this new challenge.

Snake worms are getting more attention as landscape professionals and homeowners learn more about them. Dr. Görres will present on the ecology, phenology, and geographical distribution. Why do we worry about these worms, where do they come from, how do they move around, and what can be done? He will also discuss research on biological control and other horticultural management strategies.

About the webinar, University of Vermont Associate Professor, Dr. Josef Görres said, “Vermont’s economy depends on agriculture and thus soil is a central resource. My teaching and research connect ecosystem services with agricultural economics for the sustainability and prosperity of farms in Vermont. My teaching interests in undergraduate soil science courses are to provide students with a survey of soil science that includes current issues to give them an appreciation of the role of soils in the environment, fundamental knowledge about soils, and a working knowledge of professional materials.”

Interested parties can learn more about Dr. Görres at www.uvm.edu/cals/pss/profiles/associate-professor-josef-gorres. This webinar is on a sliding scale and can be registered for at www.nature-museum.org.