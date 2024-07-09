Springfield Garden Club receives state awards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont’s 16 garden clubs held their annual meeting recently in Manchester, Vt. This meeting was an opportunity to honor and recognize the time, effort, and resources expended by each club’s work and projects while promoting the love of gardening, civic, and environmental responsibility fulfilled by the mission of the club.

The meeting provided learning opportunities to become more knowledgeable and skilled gardeners, and allowed members to have interactive discussions on their clubs’ successful trends and techniques for horticulture sustainability. Martha Dale, vice president of the FGCV, relates state recognitions are given to local garden clubs for excellent gardening projects, horticulture accomplishments, and providing inspirations to others.

The Springfield Garden Club’s purpose is to provide a social framework for education and community service in the areas of gardening, beautification, and conservation, and to coordinate the activities of the club with those of The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont in order to advance our mutual aims. The President of the Springfield Garden Club is Therese Burton. The club supports educational and civic projects for both members and the community.

The Springfield Garden Club received the following state awards: Club Yearbook, 46-69 members, First Place; Newsletter, 3-12 pages, First Place; Social Media, 3-12 pages, First Place; Civic Beautification, First Place, for an outstanding civic project completed which resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit; Education, Merit Award, for educational work in the field of horticulture; Individual Within the Club who Maintains Fabulous Gardens, Merit Award; Window Boxes and Containers, First Place; Golden Trowel Awards to Buddy Dexter, Alicia Jenks, and Lindsey Rounsefell, who make extraordinary contributions of time and talent to furthering the aims of their garden club; Garden therapy, First Place, most effective garden therapy program.

Congratulations to the Springfield Garden Club.