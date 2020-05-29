Springfield Garden Club plants cheer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 13, members gathered in small groups to dig in, get their hands dirty, and clear out the weeds and winter debris. “It was good medicine after being at home for so many weeks,” said senior Co-president Cheryl Pierce. Pierce needs a special mention here for her amazing organizational and leadership efforts over the past few months, having to make tough calls, cancel spring and summer programs, and hold meetings via phone and internet.

The planting and final mulching happened May 20 when 40 members and volunteers in masks and yellow tee shirts descended upon Springfield to spread sunshine and brighten the town. There was an amazing amount of organizing and coordination involved. “It was a job well done under unusual circumstances,” stated Sandy MacGillivray, Civic Beautification Chair.

Voting on the Garden Club budget and installation of officers has taken place at the Spring Annual Luncheon for over 100 years. It traditionally moves from inn to inn each year and is a lovely affair. This year, thanks to the efforts of Sandy MacGillivray, many masked members gathered at Hartness Airport after planting was complete. They thoroughly enjoyed their sack lunches and each other’s company from chairs six feet apart, in a shady airplane hanger. Thanks to Brian Shepa for providing the perfect place to get out of the hot sun!

The new 2020 slate of officers installed by Therese Burton, Central District Director for FGCV is: Senior Co-president Cheryl Pierce; Junior Co-president Alicia Jenks; Summer Secretary Carol Eramo; Winter Secretary Nell Hughes; Treasurer Barb Riotte; and Membership Barbara Lacey. Deanna Dexter is outgoing vice president and Jocelyn Zezza is outgoing winter secretary. The club thanks them both for many years of service and both continue to remain as active and vital members.

The day was complete with a food drive organized by Co-chair Alicia Jenks. Many members contributed food items, which were then donated to the Family Center in Springfield.

The Garden Club sends thanks to Sunshine Acres for growing hearty and beautiful plants and to Claremont Savings Bank for sending three volunteers. A thank you is also in order to the civic-minded citizens and businesses that continue to support the club’s community service and beautification efforts. The club trusts its work will bring joy and lift spirits.

Visit the Springfield Garden Club of Vermont Facebook page to view Karen Vatne’s photos of garden club members at work.