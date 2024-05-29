Springfield Farmers Market begins outdoor season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Farmers Market celebrates the beginning of its 15th season on June 1, at its Clinton Street location, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., rain or shine. In addition to old favorites like natural meats, artisan breads, wooden lawn and kitchen accessories, honey, candles, unique hand-crafted gifts, delicate confections, batik clothing, fresh organically grown produce, baked goods and maple products, you will find refreshing beverages, cage-free natural eggs, and hand-crafted jewelry. For more information, email sfog@vermontel.net.