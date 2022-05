SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd. in Springfield, Vt. announces that their Community Garden Plots are ready for “adoption.” These spaces are located behind the church and, as in past years, are entirely free. They are part of St. Mark’s ongoing Community Outreach Program. Those “adopting” a plot are responsible for their seeds, sprouts, and sweat. Water is available on site. For those interested please call Boris at 802-885-4163. Leave a message if necessary.