SEON presents sixth annual Sustainable Home Tour virtually

REGION – On Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sustainable Energy Outreach Network will hold its annual Home Tour virtually, showcasing homes and the design and construction teams whose work demonstrates a commitment to high performance building, sustainable materials, durability, indoor air quality, and renewable energy.

It’s a “show and tell” opportunity where you’ll be taken on a virtual tour of the home and sustainable features. Learn about the technologies and processes that make these homes sustainable. There will be an opportunity to ask questions to the builders.

This event requires advance registration. There is no cost to register. To register, go to www.seon.info/hometour. This link will also give you information on the three unique homes being featured.