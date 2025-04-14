Refresh your home this spring

REGION – Spring is the perfect time to refresh your home, whether you’re looking to update your space or make improvements before the summer months. With mild temperatures and the energy of a new season, it’s an ideal time to take on home renovations. Here are a few spring projects to consider.

Freshen up with a coat of paint. Spring’s moderate temperatures and lower humidity levels make it one of the best times to paint your home. Too much heat can cause paint to dry too quickly, while excessive moisture can lead to peeling or bubbling. Spring strikes the perfect balance, helping your paint job last longer and look its best.

Update your flooring. If your carpets have seen better days or your hardwood floors are looking worn, spring is a great time to replace them. With warmer weather, you can keep windows open to air out any fumes from adhesives and sealants without worrying about excessive humidity affecting the installation. Whether replacing carpet, hardwood, or vinyl, a flooring upgrade is a smart investment in your home’s value and comfort.

Transform your attic. Looking for extra space in your home? An attic renovation can turn an underutilized area into a cozy reading nook, a home office, or a playroom for the kids. With a contractor’s help, you can make the space functional, while ensuring it’s properly insulated for year-round use.

Spring is a great time to make small but impactful updates to your kitchen or bathroom, especially if you plan to host friends and family in the warmer months ahead. Even minor renovations, like new cabinets, countertops, or backsplash updates, can make these high-traffic spaces feel brand new. In the bathroom, simple upgrades like a modern vanity, a sleek showerhead, or updated flooring can elevate the space without requiring a full remodel.

Get started on your spring renovation. Ready to make a change? Whether it’s a small update or a bigger renovation, spring is the time to do it. Contact us today to learn how a home renovation loan can help finance your project and bring your vision to life.