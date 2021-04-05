SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library for an online presentation of Pollinators and Native versus Nativars and Non-native Plants. Cheryl Joy will give a presentation on native pollinators and talk about why we must embrace these “no-frills” but effective plants that support bees and other pollinators.

Cheryl Joy Lipton is an ecologist, landscape designer, and sustainable living consultant in Chester. She specializes in native plants and invasive non-natives, serves on the Chester Planning Commission and is a founding leader of Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT, the new nonprofit organization Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, and of Victory Gardening in the 21st Century, an online support group. She is also a homeschooling mother working on restoring a solar-powered, 1850 Gothic Revival farmhouse and its five acres in the village of Chester.

Sign-up required at www.eventbrite.com/e/pollinators-and-native-vs-nativars-and-non-native-plants-tickets-138286293025.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.