SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. for “Planning Your Vegetable Garden.” It’s time to think spring! Get ready for the gardening season with the Free Seed Library at Springfield Town Library.

This event is free and open to the public. All attendees will receive free seeds; a handout listing the dates for starting, sowing, and transplanting seedlings in our region; and a bottle of Dr. Bronner’s soap for washing up after gardening.

The Free Seed Library is a project of VINE Sanctuary in coordination with the Springfield Town Library.

Anyone can take seeds to plant in their own gardens. Local gardeners are encouraged to help build the library’s collection by donating their own extra or saved seeds.