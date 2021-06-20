Mount Holly Garden Tour to be held July 17

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The 14th Annual Mount Holly Garden Tour will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a self-guided tour of diverse high-altitude gardens that display many truly creative landscaping ideas.

Several gardeners are focused on sustainable organic practices to raise vegetables, fruit trees, herbs, and bees. Others focus on creating garden sanctuaries that feed the senses with beautiful vistas, fragrant flowers, and the sounds of birds, bees, and bubbling water. The gardens are designed around Vermont’s natural features, such as huge rock formations, ledges, hills, and valleys. One garden features self-pick raspberries, another welcomes visitors to take a dip in a spring-fed pond.

Children are welcome, and a special Garden Hunt guide for kids will spark their curiosity. There are several designated gardens for picnicking. Bring your own or pick up a special garden tour lunch at the Belmont General Store.

Tickets with a map of the garden sites can be purchased the day of the tour at the Mount Holly Library and Community Center on the Green in Belmont. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Mount Holly Library and Community Center.

Rain or shine, come enjoy a summer day full of inspiration and community spirit in the lovely town of Mount Holly, Vt. For more information, email leahknoll@yahoo.com.