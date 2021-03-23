March 29 deadline for 2021 Tree and Shrub Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – The deadline for ordering offerings from Chester Townscape’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale is Monday, March 29. Each year, CT selects good-size, proven trees and shrubs and offers them to the public at below regular retail prices. Profits from this fundraiser support CT’s community beautification projects.

The five 2021 specimens are a Korean Dogwood tree and four shrubs: compact Red Osier Dogwood “Artic Fire,” Dwarf Sweet Pepperbush “Hummingbird,” Azalea “Ribbon Candy,” and Doublefile Viburum “Summer Snowflake.” All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, sport colorful blossoms, and offer multi-season interest. Most are native, and all appeal to pollinators and/or birds.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents; but they do have to preorder and pay before March 29 and then pick up the plants, likely in the first week of May, from Sunshine Acres Nursery on Route 11 in Chester.

For an informative and colorful order form that gives details about the plants, their prices, and where to send the check and order, please visit www.ourchester.org or www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html to download the form. For more information or an order form, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.