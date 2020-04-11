Ludlow Area Community Garden open to residents

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Area Community Garden is open to all residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. The fenced garden is located in the Fletcher Farm grounds on Route 103 at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10-foot by 10-foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, and some fruit. Waist-high raised beds are available too. This is a “community” garden and all members are expected to join in and take part in the maintenance of their own plots as well as the common areas of this beautiful garden.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to food scrap composting. This is an ongoing educational project made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund and support from Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

The plot per year fee includes the use of garden tools, hoses, tiller, carts, water, compost, and other materials. Due to current recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, we will not have a general registration meeting this year. To sign up and reserve a plot, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to ludlowareacommunitygarden@gmail.com.

A reply with instructions will be sent to all who contact us. Plots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, go to the Ludlow Area Community Garden Facebook page or call Fran Webb at 802-875-2064, Gary MacIntyre at 802-228-7178, or Rosa Donohue 802-228-7496.