“Landscape Gardening” with Henry Homeyer at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Henry Homeyer, the “Gardening Guy,” will present the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Landscape Gardening for Pollinators and Wildlife” on Tuesday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt.

Come learn how you can rethink the landscape and make your gardens and landscapes better for the birds, pollinators, and wildlife of all kinds, one step at a time.

Homeyer, author and gardening consultant, is known throughout the area for his timely and informative gardening topic columns in the local newspapers. He will present photos of plants and discuss alternatives to invasive and nonnative plants. He will explain the need for native plants in our gardens to support and balance our ecosystems. We can make a difference by providing keystone species that best support our wildlife.

This program is co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club.

Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817.

This is the final program of the Spring ’22 semester. Interesting programs are planned for the Fall ’22 semester which starts in September. You can check the above website in late August for details and to pre-register.