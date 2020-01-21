LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Have you ever struggled with finding the right spot for adding new plants to your garden? How can you complement your other plantings but also be sure that the new additions will thrive and succeed?

Green Mountain Gardeners invites you to join your neighbors and local gardeners for “Landscape and Planting Design Simplified” with Betsy Gritman, owner of Natural Landscape Designs, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. The presentation is open to the public and will take place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100, in Londonderry.

Betsy will offer some simple rules of design that have been most successful in meeting the challenges of Vermont landscapes and gardens. You will learn about varieties of shrubs, trees, and perennials that make a lovely garden throughout the whole season. Betsy will share her approach of focusing on good foliage, interesting seedheads, and long flowering times, as well as easy care.

For over 25 years, Betsy’s design approach and deep knowledge of plants have been key to integrating landscape designs without interrupting the natural continuity of the land. A graduate of the Garden Design School, she has studied with renowned English designers Robin Templar Williams and Moira Farnham.

In addition to light refreshments, there will be ample time for your questions and discussions with Betsy. What a terrific opportunity to begin planning your spring and summer gardening projects!

The GMG is pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to everyone in our community. If you would like to attend, please RSVP by Jan. 30 to Gay Church at ski123now@gmail.com.

For more information about Green Mountain Gardeners, go to www.greenmountaingardeners.net.