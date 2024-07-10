Green Mountain Gardeners receive state awards

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont’s 16 garden clubs held their annual meeting recently in Manchester, Vt. This meeting was an opportunity to honor and recognize the time, effort, and resources expended by each club’s work and projects while promoting the love of gardening, civic, and environmental responsibility fulfilled by the mission of the club.

The meeting provided learning opportunities to become more knowledgeable and skilled gardeners, and allowed members to have interactive discussions on their clubs’ successful trends and techniques for horticulture sustainability. Martha Dale, vice president of the FGCV, relates state recognitions are given to local garden clubs for excellent gardening projects, horticulture accomplishments, and providing inspirations to others.

The Green Mountain Garden Club is a community nonprofit which fosters horticulture, beautification, and conservation of all natural resources. The club is under the leadership of President Linda Saarnijoki. The club supports educational and civic projects for both members and the community.

The Green Mountain Garden Club received the following state awards: Club Yearbook, 46-69 members, Merit Award; Best Ongoing Project That Has Merit, First Place; Civic Beautification Merit Award for outstanding civic project completed which resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit; Education, First Place and Merit Award, educational work in the field of horticulture; Individual Within the Club who Maintains Fabulous Gardens, Merit Award; Pamela C. Herbert Historic Preservation, Merit Award; Golden Trowel Award, Sally Ogden, for making extraordinary contributions of time and talent to furthering the aims of a garden club; Landscape of Business, First Place,Vermont Country Store, for a business which strives to use plants to improve the appearance of its premises.

Congratulations to the Green Mountain Garden Club.